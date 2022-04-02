Arion Reaches One Day Volume of $51.00 (ARION)

Arion (ARION) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Arion has a market capitalization of $58,856.44 and approximately $51.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arion has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.76 or 0.07368073 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,496.97 or 0.99830185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00055545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,795,733 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars.

