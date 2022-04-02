ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $59,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $116.85 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.80 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.71.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.