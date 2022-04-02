ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $107.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.42. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $70.70 and a one year high of $329.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35). The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.53.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

