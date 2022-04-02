ARK Investment Management LLC Has $898,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 245.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $288.48 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $253.65 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.48.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

