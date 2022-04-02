ARK Investment Management LLC Invests $196,000 in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SONO. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 2,513.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 46.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,416 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth about $39,827,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Sonos by 28.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,126,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,518,000 after acquiring an additional 915,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 4,097.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 763,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after acquiring an additional 745,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

