ARK Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 86.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 0.5% during the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 809,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NTCO stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natura &Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

