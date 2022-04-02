ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,292 Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB)

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Separately, Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTLB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gitlab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. Gitlab Inc has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.25.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Gitlab Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

