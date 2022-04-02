ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after buying an additional 212,015 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 653.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,170,000 after buying an additional 233,439 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 191,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,021,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.56.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 1.86. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $262.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

