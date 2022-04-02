ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.
ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. The company has a market cap of $808.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 0.97. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.
About ARMOUR Residential REIT (Get Rating)
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
