ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. The company has a market cap of $808.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 0.97. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.02%. Analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

