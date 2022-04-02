Arqma (ARQ) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Arqma (ARQ) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Arqma has a total market cap of $430,596.54 and approximately $1,758.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arqma has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,623.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.35 or 0.07479782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.00272140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.76 or 0.00814511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00100798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012809 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.72 or 0.00473407 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.04 or 0.00399019 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,874,023 coins and its circulating supply is 12,829,479 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

