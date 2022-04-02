Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARWR. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

ARWR opened at $49.20 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $1,268,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,763 shares of company stock valued at $13,633,010 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 328,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 29,385 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

