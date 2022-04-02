Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.062-$13.512 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $185.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant has a 52-week low of $141.78 and a 52-week high of $185.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Assurant will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Assurant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.74.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Assurant by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 1,052.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 42,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $831,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

