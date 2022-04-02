AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ASTS stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
About AST SpaceMobile (Get Rating)
AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
