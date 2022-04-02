AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ASTS stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

