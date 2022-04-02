AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth $113,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 46.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

