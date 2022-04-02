Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Up 8.5% After Strong Earnings

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.5% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.19. 172,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,493,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05.

A number of analysts have commented on ASTR shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter valued at $155,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter valued at $1,356,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

