Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Up 8.5% After Strong Earnings

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.5% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.19. 172,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,493,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.
The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05.
A number of analysts have commented on ASTR shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98.
About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astra Space (ASTR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.