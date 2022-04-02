AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.03 billion, a PE ratio of 477.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $67.55.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $542,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 295.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,457 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

