Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.46. Approximately 1,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 288,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

ATHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 3.30.

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Kelly A. Romano purchased 8,000 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.