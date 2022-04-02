ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATIP. Benchmark raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Shares of ATIP stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

