Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

