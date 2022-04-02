Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Gap Up to $4.16

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.27. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 409,149 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

The firm has a market cap of $848.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 167.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

