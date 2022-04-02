Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTOGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 689.50 ($9.03).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.43) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($10.68) to GBX 860 ($11.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of LON:AUTO traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 638.20 ($8.36). 2,211,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,932. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 31.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 650.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 663.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 538 ($7.05) and a one year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.84).

About Auto Trader Group (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

