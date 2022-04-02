Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 689.50 ($9.03).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.43) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($10.68) to GBX 860 ($11.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of LON:AUTO traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 638.20 ($8.36). 2,211,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,932. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 31.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 650.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 663.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 538 ($7.05) and a one year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.84).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

