Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 6,414 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190,533 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,807,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,248,000 after buying an additional 1,977,874 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 867.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,190,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,448 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,598,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,904,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,259,000 after purchasing an additional 619,234 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,299,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,036. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

