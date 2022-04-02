Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 2,790 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,644,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,842,000 after acquiring an additional 879,170 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 704,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,626,000 after acquiring an additional 63,548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 53,782 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 554,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 32,711 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,799,000 after acquiring an additional 55,554 shares during the period.

NUSC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,164 shares. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.20.

