Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.57. 25,927,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,264,328. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

