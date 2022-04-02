Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,027 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 608.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,082,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.01. 6,147,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,450,434. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.50. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $218.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

