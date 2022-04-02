Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIS. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.42. 96,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.10 and a 200 day moving average of $195.57. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $176.31 and a 1 year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

