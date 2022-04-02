Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Southern by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $49,357,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $7,052,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,169 shares of company stock valued at $17,857,219 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.12. 6,034,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,994,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $74.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.60. The company has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

