Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 1,496 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.80. 1,943,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,210. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.13). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

