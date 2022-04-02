Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Trading Down 3.8%

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.27. 222,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 305,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.75 million and a PE ratio of -5.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.51.

Avanti Energy Company Profile (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

