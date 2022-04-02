Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.04. 715,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,260. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.12.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

