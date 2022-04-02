Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

AVGR opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Avinger has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26). Avinger had a negative net margin of 171.88% and a negative return on equity of 117.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avinger will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Avinger by 20.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avinger by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Avinger by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161,207 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avinger by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

