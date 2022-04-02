Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) PT Lowered to $9.00

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 251.56% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AXLA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90.

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Crane acquired 39,267 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe acquired 3,141,361 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,999.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,230,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,999 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Axcella Health by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

