Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.21). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.48.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,266,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,700,000 after buying an additional 41,559 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 513.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

