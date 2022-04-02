Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.63.

AYLA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,561. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.34% and a negative net margin of 1,148.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYLA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,118 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.