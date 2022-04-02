Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Up to $17.62

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.62, but opened at $18.23. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 118 shares.
AZRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azure Power Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.