Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Up to $17.62

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.62, but opened at $18.23. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 118 shares.

AZRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azure Power Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,509,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 128,897 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 26.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 234,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after buying an additional 96,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after buying an additional 25,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

