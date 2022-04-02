Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.30.
Azure Power Global stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01.
About Azure Power Global (Get Rating)
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
