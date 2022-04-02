Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Azure Power Global stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Azure Power Global by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000.

About Azure Power Global (Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.