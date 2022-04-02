B. Riley Trims Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Target Price to $16.00

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

GANX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gain Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.35.

NASDAQ GANX opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 11.62. Gain Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $17.93.

Gain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GANX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.16. Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.12% and a negative net margin of 8,470.12%. Equities analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

