B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Roger Richer Acquires 58,979 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Roger Richer purchased 58,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$340,898.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 408,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,363,910.18.

BTO opened at C$5.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.78. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$663.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$657.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.88.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.