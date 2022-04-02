Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BBLN. Citigroup initiated coverage on Babylon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Babylon in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. began coverage on Babylon in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Babylon in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babylon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

Babylon stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Babylon has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Babylon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Babylon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

