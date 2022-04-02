BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

BAESY has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 710 ($9.30) to GBX 830 ($10.87) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut BAE Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $433.50.

OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in BAE Systems by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems (Get Rating)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

