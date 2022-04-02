Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0026 per share by the bank on Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00243.

Shares of NYSE BBDO opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $4.86.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.