Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $3.30.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAN. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.29) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a €5.00 ($5.49) target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Shares of SAN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,958,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.0571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 7.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 123.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Banco Santander by 11.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 59.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after acquiring an additional 171,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

