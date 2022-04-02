Bank of America Lowers Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $5.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $631.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 13.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

