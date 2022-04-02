Bank of America Lowers Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $5.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.90.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $631.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $13.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 13.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Aveanna Healthcare (Get Rating)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
