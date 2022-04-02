Bank of The West Makes New $208,000 Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.30.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.