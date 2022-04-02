Bank of The West Trims Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bank of The West cut its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $266.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.63.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total value of $539,840.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $119,889.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,751. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

