Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BKNIY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankinter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.30.

BKNIY stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 33.83%.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

