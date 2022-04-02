BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:BKU opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.23. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $251.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

