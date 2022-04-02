Barclays Boosts SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $88.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.46.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $81.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.40.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.96%.

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

