Barclays Cuts Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Price Target to $4.50

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molecular Templates ( NASDAQ:MTEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 89.62% and a negative net margin of 214.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 764.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 100.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 97.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 374.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

