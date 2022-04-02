Barclays Initiates Coverage on Pearson (LON:PSON)

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 725 ($9.50) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.19) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.79) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.73) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 765 ($10.02).

PSON opened at GBX 741 ($9.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 679.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 653.15. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 571 ($7.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 883.60 ($11.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51.

In other Pearson news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.55), for a total value of £1,340,928.97 ($1,756,522.10).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

